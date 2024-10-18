Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum Reveals New Type of Lantern

The world of Green Lantern has been rather busy as of late thanks to the events of DC’s Green Lantern Civil Corps Special and this week’s Green Lantern #16, but things are only going to get more complicated from here. In the newest DC Connect (#54), fans get the first details on the next big milestone for the Green Lantern franchise, which will take place in January 2025’s Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum #1. The new one-shot will be written by Green Lantern writer Jeremy Adams and drawn by V Ken Marion, and those who pick it up will meet a new type of Lantern. These new additions are known as Fractal Lanterns, and it seems these new Lanterns are a direct result of Thaaros’ tampering with the Emotional Spectrum.

If you’ve been following along with all the chaos recently, the Green Lanterns have been dealing with the corruption and spy tactics of Thaaros, who was able to install his own people in seats of power and fool much of the cosmic authorities in the process. In his route to power, Thaaros had the Central Power Batteries destroyed, taking the power for himself and for his growing army.

Fractal Lanterns

That seems to be tied to what is being described in the new Fractured Spectrum one-shot. The description says these new Fractal Lanterns are “beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum”, and since the Central Power Batteries fulfilled that purpose, it is likely that some of that energy has started to have some rather chaotic effects across the universe.

This is likely not to affect the Green Lanterns though, as it’s been established in the pages of the main series that there was a second Power Battery located on Earth. In recent issues, Hal has worked with Jadestone (the now heroic Amazo Lantern from Absolute Power) to get all the Lanterns new rings from the new Battery, but as of now, that hasn’t happened with the other Corps, and thus we are having issues like this. Granted, that’s just a guess on my part, but it seems pretty likely, right?

You can check out two covers from the new Fractured Spectrum one-shot above and below, and you can find more details on the anticipated special in the official description below.

GREEN LANTERN:

FRACTURED SPECTRUM #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by V KEN MARION

Cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

Variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Foil variant cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/8/25

Following the events of the Civil Corps, a new era in Green Lantern mythology begins! Once again, Oa has become the epicenter of the Green Lantern Corps, bringing justice to the furthest corners of the galaxy. But a new threat has emerged: beings that manifest uncontrolled parts of the emotional spectrum have randomly appeared throughout the universe. Dubbed “Fractal lanterns,” Hal and a reformed Green Lantern Corps set off to police this strange new phenomenon while uncovering a sinister plot that could eliminate the very essence of sentient life

