Green Lantern John Stewart Adopts the Emerald Knight Mantle in New DC Comic

A new DC one-shot features John Stewart foregoing his Green Lantern mantle to become the Emerald Knight. Writer Geoffrey Thorne (Blood Syndicate: Season One) and artist Marco Santucci have been chronicling John Stewart's adventures across Future State: Green Lantern and Green Lantern, with the last issue of the latter revealing Stewart's new Emerald Knight form. These events took place separate from the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event, where Stewart and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead at the hands of Pariah and his Dark Army.

The description for John Stewart: The Emerald Knight #1 reads, "John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months with the rest of his Green Lantern comrades. With the power of the Godstorm at his disposal, John's using everything he can to take down Esak, the mad New God, and bring his fellow Corpsmen home. John will need to become something new to win the war against Esak: he'll need to become the Emerald Knight!"

John Stewart: The Emerald Knight #1 pits our hero against a mad New God as he attempts to help his fellow Green Lanterns escape the Dark Sector, where parts of Future State: Green Lantern and Green Lantern took place. The 48-page one-shot is scheduled to release on November 29th and features a main cover by Mateus Manhanini, with the main variant cover by Jay Hero, a 1 in 25 "ratio" variant by Canaan White, and a 1 in 50 variant cover also by Mateus Manhanini.

DC has released Worlds Without a Justice League one-shots that have put the spotlight on different missing members of the DC team. Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1 follows John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, and Jason Todd/Red Hood. The comic is from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Fernando Blanco, with a Hawkgirl backup story by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Jack Herbert.

Geoffrey Thorne is staying busy at DC, as he is also writing the new Blood Syndicate series for DC's Milestone imprint. The six-issue limited series brings back original Blood Syndicate members Tech-9, Wise Son, and Fade with an updated story in the Dakotaverse.

John Stewart: The Emerald Knight #1 goes on sale November 29th. You can find the covers below.