Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Official Name of DC Event Series Revealed

The DC Comics event series Dark Crisis is a nod to past Crises in the publisher's past, but now we know it's more than just in name only. DC held a Dark Crisis panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, where the announcement was made that the blockbuster event from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere has the official title of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, a sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by George Pérez and Marv Wolfman. The announcement comes months after George Pérez passed away at the age of 67 due to pancreatic cancer.

Panelists on the Dark Crisis Comic-Con 2022 panel were Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jeremy Adams, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King, and Ram V, who were joined by moderator and DC executive editor Ben Abernathy. Those in attendance received a convention-exclusive enamel pin of Darkseid. Along with the news of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, an updated logo was also shown off, and more announcements of tie-ins and one-shots to the event were also revealed.

(Photo: DC Comics)

"We've kept the real name a secret from the start because we didn't want to give away what was happening in the middle of the story, with the return of the Infinite Earths," said writer Joshua Williamson.

"It means so much to me to be able to be involved in creating a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths. It really is an honor and a dream come true for any comic book fan," said artist Daniel Sampere. "Over the next few issues, fans can expect a big action explosion, with lots of epic, huge battles and a lot of emotion and surprises."

Williamson added, "The first few issues of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths have been a mix of action and character moments and we're turning it up to 11 with the last few issues. It's going to be a roller coaster with some intense moments for DC fans, including team-ups that you won't see coming and a fight scene that is probably one of the more emotional moments I've ever written for DC."

Continue reading to see covers and solicitations to the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths titles below.