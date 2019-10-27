Holly Madison Reveals Harley Quinn Halloween Costume

Halloween is just a matter of days away, and plenty of people have been spending this weekend celebrating in a spooky and delightful way. As always, Halloween gives birth to a range of pop culture-inspired costumes — and it looks like some celebrities are getting in on the fun. Model, author, and television personality Holly Madison took to Instagram over the weekend to debut her costume, which is inspired by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in Suicide Squad. In the caption, Madison proclaims that if she “had to wear a costume every day”, she “wouldn’t be mad about it.”

While it’s been three years since Suicide Squad debuted in theaters, the film’s take on Harley Quinn has remained a substantial part of pop culture. The costume has been donned by quite a lot of people during past Halloweens, including Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui. According to Google’s “Frightgeist” analytics, Harley is the 15th most-searched-for costume of this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of that resurgence in popularity might be due to Robbie’s next portrayal of the character in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which debuted its first trailer earlier this month. The film will have Harley wearing a pretty wide array of unique costumes, which even Robbie acknowledged could be future fodder for Halloween costumes.

“Yes she’ll have new looks,” Robbie said in a 2018 interview. “There will be new Halloween costumes out there, one day.”

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). In the process, the film is expected to bring more nuance and depth to Robbie’s fan-favorite portrayal of the character.

“I’ve always loved Harley,” the film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, told ComicBook.com last year. “I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities. She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able to play with. Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

What do you think of Holly Madison’s Harley Quinn costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)