Harley Quinn Finally Reveals Nightwing's Killer

The penultimate episode of Harley Quinn's fourth season was just released on Max, and it finally answered the season's biggest mystery. This season featured the shocking death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén). Fans were holding out hope that it was a fakeout, but the episode "Metamorphosis" began with the hero's funeral, and Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) has been obsessed with seeking justice ever since. After Nightwing's death, Joker (Alan Tudyk) showed up at the Legion of Doom's headquarters and took credit for the killing, but we weren't convinced the Clown Prince of Crime really did the deed. In the seventh episode of Harley Quinn's fourth season, "The Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise of All Time," it was confirmed Joker was lying, and in the ninth episode, "Potato Based Cloning Incident," the real murder was revealed. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

As we previously guessed, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) killed Nightwing while she was sleepwalking. In the latest episode, Harley meets a clone of herself, who was accidentally created when Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni) cooked a potato with one of Harley's hairs in the microwave, and the duplicate reveals she witnessed Harley kill Nightwing. Refusing to believe Clone Harley's story, Harley enlists Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale) to take her into her memories to see for herself.

In the memory, Nightwing is seen accusing a sleepwaking Harley of kidnapping Batgirl. Harley initially ignores Nightwing's accusations and focuses more on the fact that he's not wearing the friendship bracelet he made her. Nightwing refuses to take the bracelet and calls Harley a "vapid, carb-obsessed killer," and says she'll "always be a villain," which causes the sleeping Harley to start strangling him as she continues to declare, "I'm a good guy."

Now that she knows the truth, Harley decides to quit the Bat-Family. After fighting with her clone self and killing her, Harley tells Batgirl it was the clone that killed Nightwing. She pretends she's torn up about killing the clone, but in truth, she doesn't feel like she can live up to the hero name since she's responsible for Nightwing's death. However, the episode ends on a shocking cliffhanger, which might lead to Harley having to rejoin the team.

What do you think will happen in the season finale of Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!

The season finale of Harley Quinn drops on Max on September 14th.