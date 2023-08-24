Harley Quinn Confirms Joker Did Not Kill SPOILER

The fourth season of Harley Quinn has featured some huge surprises, including the introduction of Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) future daughter. The season also saw the shocking death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén). Fans were holding out hope that it was a fakeout, but the episode "Metamorphosis" began with the hero's funeral. At the end of last week's episode, Joker (Alan Tudyk) showed up at the Legion of Doom's headquarters and took credit for Nightwing's death. However, we weren't convinced the Clown Prince of Crime really did the deed. Turns out, the speculation that Joker was lying about killing Nightwing was correct. In the seventh episode of Harley Quinn's fourth season, "The Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise of All Time," Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) reveals the truth while Joker is visiting Doctor Psycho's (Tony Hale) new talk show.

Joker was being tested for sleep apnea at the time of Nightwing's death, which means he could not have killed the hero. Harley has been struggling with sleepwalking this season, and it was suggested in a previous episode that she could be "suppressing her villain side." Considering Nightwing was found dead wearing Harley's friendship bracelet, she could have been the one to kill him while she was sleeping. However, the mystery of Nightwing's killer may have to wait, because the new episode of Harley Quinn ended with Harley and Ivy returning from the future to discover an apocalypse has begun.

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

