Harley Quinn: Is SPOILER Really Dead or Is It All a Dream?

Harley Quinn's fourth season is in full swing on Max, and it's seen some big changes for Harley (Kaley Cuoco). The titular character has switched to the side of good and has been teaming up with the Bat-Family while Bruce Wayne is in prison. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Last week's episode ended with the shocking death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), and fans were holding out hope that it might be a fakeout. However, this week's episode, "Metamorphosis," began with the hero's funeral. At the end of the episode, Joker (Alan Tudyk) shows up to the Legion of Doom's headquarters and reveals he's returning to villainy, and takes credit for Nightwing's death. The LoD cheers him on while Harley watches, but an odd moment teases that this all could be happening in her dreams.

Harley has been struggling with sleepwalking this season, and it was suggested in the previous episode that she could be "suppressing her villain side." Considering Nightwing was found dead wearing Harley's friendship bracelet, she could have been the one to kill him while she was sleeping. After all, it's not unlike the the Joker to take credit for something he didn't do. Considering Harley's complicated past with her former beau, Harley could be dreaming up the scenario that he's the killer. In fact, it's hard to say what's real and what's a dream anymore. As the Legion of Doom cheered on Joker, Harley saw herself in the crowd, and asked "What... am I dreaming?" before her other self winked at her. There are only four episodes of the season to go, so answers will likely be coming soon.

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

