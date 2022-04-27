✖

Harley Quinn fans should rejoice because Kite Man is getting his own spinoff called Noonan's on HBO Max. The streamer announced the news to a chorus of cheers online today. Matt Oberg will voice Kite Man again after becoming a fan favorite on Harley Quinn. In the new series, he'll be teaming with Golden Glider to pickup that criminal past. (It turns out they bought a dive bar named Noonan's in Gotham and the rent has to come from somewhere.) Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey are all along for Noonan's. In March, the murmurs surrounding the spinoff heated up because of some comments from Schumacker during a WB Animation panel at SWSW. Now, there is a concrete story and path forward at the streamer.

"We love the wild and fun world of 'Harley Quinn' so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim. "Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem."

Kite Man series. Hell yeah.



Noonan’s (working title), a spin-off of the Max Original @dcharleyquinn, is coming soon to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/Ybc0Nlufru — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 27, 2022

"'Harley Quinn' unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe," said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation. "Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show."

Here's how DC Comics describes Harley's uproarious series: "Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy—the Legion of the Doom."

