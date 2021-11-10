Henry Cavill Comments On Val-Zod Superman Movie In Development

Superman actor Henry Cavill addressed the Val-Zod series currently in development at DC. Word of that project starring the Black Superman ran through social media like wildfire. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Cavill about the upcoming season of The Witcher. But, you can’t get the actor in a room without at least asking about Krypton and its inhabitants. There have been no plans for another Man of Steel or Superman project starring Cavill. But, he’s absolutely in support of J.J. Abrams and Michael B. Jordan’s project. There is room for more than one Superman, just like there are multiple Batmen and Flashes running around the DC film universe at the moment. The Witcher star thinks that having another Man of Tomorrow present speaks to the power of the character at its core. See what he had to say down below:

“It’s exciting — Superman’s far more than skin color,” Cavill explained. “Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it’s not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time.”

This project came out of nowhere when Ta-Nehisi Coates spoke with Shadow & Act over the summer. He explained how this would be an honor in working with such a beloved character.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates told the outlet in the announcement. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

People had been fan casting this role for Jordan for years and it seems like a legitimate reality now. CinePop talked with the Black Panther star about the project earlier this year.

“I don’t know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular,” Jordan told the press earlier this year. “But everybody’s want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important… There’s so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let’s just see how things shake out.”

