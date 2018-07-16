Henry Cavill Under Fire for Comments on Flirting

The birth of the #MeToo movement has brought instances of sexual harassment and assault into the spotlight, allowing perpetrators to be held accountable for their actions. The movement has effectively changed the culture for the better, though Justice League actor Henry Cavill‘s comments about how it has impacted his approach to dating resulted in backlash regarding his seeming insensitivity to harassment and assault.

When speaking with GQ Australia about the movement, Cavill glibly mentioned that he’s apprehensive about being too forward with women as to not be labeled a “rapist.”

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that,” Cavill shared. “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked’. But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?”

Fans were immediately disappointed about Cavill seemingly being oblivious to the differences between flirting and harassment, in addition to painting himself as a victim of the cause.

The actor then issued a statement to Page Six apologizing for his words and the ways in which he felt he was inaccurately portrayed.

“Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #metoo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created. Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention,” Cavill’s statement read. “In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

Cavill will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which hits theaters on July 27th.

