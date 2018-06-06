‘iZombie’ Season 4 is Now on Netflix

Get a bottle of hot sauce ready, because iZombie‘s fourth season is officially on Netflix.

As of today, the fourth season of the fan-favorite The CW series is officially available to stream on US Netflix. The arrival comes a week and a day after the season finale, “And He Shall Be a Good Man”.

Thanks to the deal that was struck between Netflix and The CW back in 2016, the release window of The CW shows has decreased dramatically, allowing subscribers with plenty of time to stream iZombie soon after it finishes airing.

If you haven’t caught up on iZombie yet – or have been interested in starting the series from the beginning – this newest update will hopefully provide a reason to. The series is a loose adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which follows medical examiner-turned-zombie Liv Moore (Rose McIver) as she tries to solve the murders of the brains that she eats.

In the fourth season, iZombie took things to a whole other level, establishing a somewhat-spoilery new status quo. In the process, fans will get to see a lot of new theme episodes, emotional moments, and a surprising amount of Dungeons & Dragons games.

“[The show is] so on-point politically right now,” McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

And for new and old fans of the series, this upcoming hiatus is set to be a somewhat bittersweet one. Last month, the series was officially renewed for a fifth and final season, after its future was briefly up in the air.

There’s a good chance that, with the series nearing its end, iZombie could get some sort of bump in viewership, similarly to how the final seasons of Chuck and Psych played out. And if you want to be among those people, Netflix is definitely the best place to start.

Will you be adding iZombie to your Netflix queue? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth and final season of iZombie will debut sometime in 2019.