iZombie Season 4 Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for the season four premiere of iZombie, titled “Are You Ready For Some Zombies?”

The episode centers on Liv riding high on football fan brain while the world reels from the events of Discovery Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember, iZombie ended things on a pretty dramatic note during last year’s season finale, when Seattle was officially established as the country’s zombie haven. And according to the show’s cast and crew, things will be in a sort of “new normal” when season four picks back up.

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas teased to ComicBook.com after the season finale. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

“It’s so on-point politically right now.” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

While investigating the murder of a Seattle Seahawk superfan, Liv (Rose McIver) has a surprising vision. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is assigned the task of mentoring young, homeless zombies, and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is still carrying a torch for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) is dealing with a threat looming from his past.

Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, beginning on February 26.