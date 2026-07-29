James Gunn’s Latest DCU Batman Casting Update Will Surely Disappoint Fans

In just a few months, moviegoers will have an opportunity to go to the DC Universe’s version of Gotham City, but the franchise’s Batman is nowhere to be seen. Instead, they’ll be treated to Clayface, an R-rated body horror movie that brings the tragic origin of one of Batman’s fan-favorite villains to life. As tantalizing a prospect as Clayface is (its wildly different approach could open the door for more innovative comic book adaptations), people can’t help but wonder where Batman is in all of this. Some are even hoping that DC Studios has already cast Batman and is keeping things under wraps as a surprise in Clayface, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

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On Threads, James Gunn responded to a fan’s query asking him to verify the rumor that the DCU’s Batman has been cast. “De and bunked,” Gunn wrote in his reply.

When Will the DCU’s Batman Be Revealed?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While not the most surprising update on the DCU front, this will nonetheless be frustrating for fans who are eager to see the Caped Crusader join the shared universe. Batman made a brief cameo in an episode of the animated series Creature Commandos, but that obviously is not the same as seeing an actor don the cape and cowl in live-action to headline a movie. Unfortunately for the DCU, Batman is a rather complicated issue due to the existence of Matt Reeves’ ongoing Batman Epic Crime Saga starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Gunn has been adamant that the DCU’s Batman film The Brave and the Bold will not release in the same calendar year as Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, which was recently delayed to February 2028.

This means that The Brave and the Bold won’t hit theaters until 2029 at the earliest, assuming everything goes smoothly behind the scenes with the script. Because the film is still so far off, it’s plausible that casting the DCU’s Batman isn’t a top priority for the time being. It’s also possible that work is still being done on the screenplay, taking advantage of the extra time available due to the Batman: Part II delay. Gunn doesn’t want to cast critical roles like Wonder Woman and Batman until those respective scripts are complete, allowing them to find an actor who fits best with the story written on the page. Considering the state of Batman on film, it’ll likely be at least a couple of years before we learn who will be the DCU’s Batman.

Of course, some may wonder if the DCU would be better served by announcing the new Batman actor as a way to build hype and excitement for the franchise following the box office disappointment of Supergirl. In an era where A-list superhero characters are safer commercial bets than the second- and third-tier characters, fast tracking The Brave and the Bold could be deemed a smart decision. That said, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran has maintained that they are still confident in their long-term plan, implying that they aren’t going to drastically shake things up in the wake of Supergirl, which is for the best. The DCU has been largely well-received prior to Supergirl, and there are intriguing projects like Lanterns and Man of Tomorrow on the horizon. A year from now, Supergirl could just be a bump in the road for a studio trying to find its footing.

All that said, DC Studios can’t drag their feet on the Batman matter forever. If the goal is to build an interconnected universe of various DC properties, you need Batman in the mix. He’s the most popular superhero under DC’s roof and part of the company’s Trinity. It’s great that the Batman Epic Crime Saga exists to keep the IP in the spotlight with some critically acclaimed projects, but Gunn and Safran’s hands are a bit tied until Reeves has finished his story. The director wants to make The Batman 3 at some point, so it’ll be interesting to monitor the Batman situation moving forward. In the meantime, there will surely continue to be more DCU Batman rumors to keep audiences on their toes.

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