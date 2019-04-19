‘iZombie’ Final Season Poster Teases a Grave New World

iZombie‘s final season is just a matter of weeks away, and fans have the coolest look yet at what to expect from the final batch of episodes. The CW has released a brand-new poster for the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. The poster, which you can check out below, sees Liv Moore (Rose McIver) sitting on a train in New Seattle, as she is surrounded by various zombie-related graffiti and a rather-ominous look at the Space Needle.

This final stretch of episodes will see Liv dealing with her role as the leader of the zombie underground, which is complicated by the fact that the show’s “zombie cure” is essentially no more.

“It’s so on-point politically right now,” series star Rose McIver said during a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

And with the show being known for some pretty off-the-wall cameos, it will be interesting to see what the final season has in store.

“I’d love to get Tina Majorino,” showrunner Rob Thomas said in an interview last year. “We did offer her one role, but it wasn’t her cup of tea, which I totally got.”

“If we shot in L.A. [versus Vancouver], Kristen [Bell] would do us a solid and do the show,” Thomas revealed. “But she’s got two young daughters and lives in Los Angeles and has her own full-time gig [on The Good Place]. That’s asking a bit too much from her.”

You can check out the synopsis for the season five premiere, “Thug Death”, below!

“YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR ITS FINAL SEASON! — While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star.

Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.”

iZombie will return on Thursday, May 2nd, at 8/7c on The CW.