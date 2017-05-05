James Gunn Pays Tribute to The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Actor Steve Agee

✖

Happy Birthday, Steve Agee! The actor/comedian known for playing Gef in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 turned 52 on February 26th. The Marvel movie is not Agee's only connection to comic book projects. He recently filmed The Suicide Squad and is currently in production for Peacemaker. Of course, the other person all of those things have in common is James Gunn. In fact, the director took to social media this week to honor Agee on his birthday.

"4 years ago I met @steveagee through a mutual friend @shawneethesmiths. I thought he was maybe the funniest guy I ever met & immediately wanted to be his friend. Today he’s one of the people closest to me, he’s acted in 3 of my films & we’re doing a TV show together. Happy Birthday, pal," Gunn wrote. "Best photo of me! Thanks, dude, love you," Agee replied. Some celebrities jumped in the comments to add to Gunn's wishes. On Twitter, Westworld star Jimmi Simpson wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE!! So lucky to know ya, you precious prince. That pic is SO rad!" The Suicide Squad’s Flula Borg commented on Gunn’s Instagram post, writing, "YES!! The Best! Happy Birthing Steve!" You can check out Gunn's post below:

14 years ago I met @SteveAgee through a mutual friend @shawneesmith. I thought he was maybe the funniest guy I ever met & immediately wanted to be his friend. Today he’s one of my closest to me, he’s acted in 3 of my films & we’re doing a TV show together. Happy Birthday, pal! pic.twitter.com/U5J4ITEk0e — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2021

Agee has a duel role in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Not only does he play John Economos, but he also served as the on-set reference for King Shark. Agee is in Canada filming Peacemaker with Gunn and has been sharing some of his photography skills during the trip. You can check out more of his photos on Instagram here.

In another recent Twitter interaction between Agee and Gunn, the actor praised the script for Peacemaker. "I'm only slightly biased, but these scripts for @JamesGunn's #Peacemaker are so god damn good," Agee tweeted. "I’m slightly biased but this makes for a damn good retweet," James Gunn replied.

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see Peacemaker's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.