The Suicide Squad’s Steve Agee Shares Creepy Photo of Director James Gunn

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is being released later this year, and the director is still hard at work with DC. Gunn is currently in Canada filming Peacemaker, which is set to star John Cena. Cena is not the only actor from The Suicide Squad appearing in the HBO Max series. Steve Agee, who is the on-set reference for King Shark in The Suicide Squad as well as John Economos, is also expected to appear on the series. In fact, he's been sharing some fun content from his time with Gunn in Vancouver, and his latest post is positively haunting!

"I photographed @JamesGunn in an abandoned and supposedly haunted insane asylum. I got the film back two days ago. #ghosts #slenderman #theomen #blairwitch #unsolvedmysteries #Fletch," Agee wrote. "This is actually true. Very weird," Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

This is actually true. Very weird. https://t.co/g90sOAOJQ2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2021

Agee has a lot of cool photography that you can check out on Instagram here. In another recent Twitter interaction between Agee and Gunn, the actor praised the script for Peacemaker. "I'm only slightly biased, but these scripts for @JamesGunn's #Peacemaker are so god damn good," Agee tweeted. "I’m slightly biased but this makes for a damn good retweet," James Gunn replied.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker will kick off with eight episodes in 2022 on HBO Max, though it seems likely that Gunn will return for more when his commitments to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have wrapped up. Gunn previously spoke about the opportunity to dive deeper into the character of Peacemaker.

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.