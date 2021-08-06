Peacemaker’s Steve Agee Teases Exciting Script

✖

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max later this year, and it will tie in with HBO Max's upcoming Peacemaker series. The show is set to star John Cena in the titular role and will be helmed by The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. Back in October, it was announced that Steve Agee would be involved with the series. Agee is the on-set reference for King Shark in The Suicide Squad (we still don't know who is providing the voice) and will also be playing John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve and an aide to Viola Davis's Amanda Waller. In a recent tweet, Agee teased some good things are coming in the Peacemaker script.

"I'm only slightly biased, but these scripts for @JamesGunn's #Peacemaker are so god damn good," Agee tweeted. "I’m slightly biased but this makes for a damn good retweet," James Gunn replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

I’m slightly biased but this makes for a damn good retweet. https://t.co/CW2jsqIGZR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 4, 2021

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6th. Peacemaker does not yet have a release date.