James Gunn Reveals King Shark Hot Toys From Suicide Squad

DC fans are only a few weeks away from finally getting to see The Suicide Squad, which got some exciting early reactions at the first press screening earlier this week. The movie will feature the return of some fan-favorite characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. However, you don't need to watch the first movie to understand the new installment, which was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. There are plenty of new characters to look forward to, including King Shark, who is being voiced by iconic action star Sylvester Stallone. We've seen some fun custom King Shark toys since the casting news was announced, but now Gunn is showing off some official merch from Hot Toys.

"Yes, I know he looks like he's smiling, but don't get too close. #TheSuicideSquad #KingShark from @hottoysofficial," Gunn tweeted. You can check out some photos of the figure in the tweet below:

After The Suicide Squad trailer dropped in March, Gunn answered some fan questions about the movie on social media and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.