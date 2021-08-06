The Suicide Squad's King Shark Almost Looked Very Different

✖

DC fans got a big treat yesterday when James Gunn finally released the first official trailer for The Suicide Squad as well as some sweet character posters. It was finally revealed that Rocky and Rambo legend, Sylvester Stallone, is the voice of King Shark in the movie. Previously, it was only known that Steve Agee was the on-set reference for the character, and there were many guesses as to who was voicing the role. After the news was announced, Stallone took to social media to celebrate the news. Earlier today, a fan wondered why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white, and Gunn had an answer.

"I wonder why The Suicide Squad went with a great white shark for King Shark instead of hammerhead like the comics? @JamesGunn looks like he f*cking nailed the Suicide Squad comic vibe regardless but just curious," @erincandy tweeted. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained. You can check out his post below:

I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide. https://t.co/7Pos3tZgma pic.twitter.com/GlIzjQjutU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

Back in November, Stallone revealed in an Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort."

"I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," Stallone wrote at the time. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th