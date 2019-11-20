James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Set Has Been Infiltrated by Ladybugs

James Gunn is best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel, but he’s recently made the move over to DC to helm The Suicide Squad. Gunn has been updating fans on the filmmaking process on Instagram by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and showing that they have been hanging out outside of the film set. The director’s latest post shows that the production has been visited by some ladybugs, and while he has no idea why, some say it’s a sign of good luck for the movie.

“For some reason there are hundreds of ladybugs all over a blue screen on an outdoor set of #TheSuicideSquad. What’s up with that? Why do they love it? #behindthescenes,” Gunn wrote.

“Lady bug is LUCK James!!! 👏🏼🙌🏼❤️,” @alicebraga_oficial replied.

“They are all over the house too,” @jenniferlholland replied. (Holland is not only featured in the upcoming film, but she’s also in a relationship with Gunn.)

“Rita Skeeter will do anything for a scoop,” @morningglory182 joked. (That one is for the Harry Potter fans out there.)

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn recently shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.