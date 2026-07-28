7 Comics Announced at San Diego Comic-Con That We Can’t Wait For

San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, but it also left us with a whole lot of interesting, exciting new comics to talk about. Conventions have been the home for announcements and major companies’ upcoming plans for years now, and SDCC is one of the biggest and greatest of them all. Marvel and DC each had their own comic-focused panel, and they wasted no time in giving everyone a breakdown of their upcoming series and status quo changes that are sure to excite every fan out there. Of course, these panels announced a lot, and I mean a lot, of new comics that will be hitting store shelves. With so much information, it’s easy for stuff to get lost in the noise.

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Today, we’re solving that problem by taking a look at seven of the biggest, most exciting comics that Marvel and DC are putting out in the coming months. Every comic they announced is definitely worth a look, but these are the ones that have us hyped beyond belief and are the seven that you definitely need to keep an eye on. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the seven comics from San Diego Comic-Con that have us vibrating in our seats.

7) Venom (2026)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Fan reaction to Mary Jane Watson being the new Venom was definitely mixed, and as much as I’ve warmed up to it since the revelation, there’s no denying that the announcement that Eddie Brock will be reclaiming his original identity has me ecstatic. This new ongoing will see Eddie and Venom bonded as a team once again, with Eddie desperate to prove himself. He’s spent years lost, but now he’s here to be a true hero and even better host. Of course, that’ll be easier said than done for a man whose entire life is made from conflict.

This comic will be spearheaded by storied Daredevil (2015) and Darth Vader (2017) writer Charles Soule and the rising star artist from Daredevil / Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger and Thunderbolts: Doomstrike, Tommaso Bianchi. This team will both bring Venom back to his roots and bring him even further into the future. Without the threat of Knull hanging over them and with Eddie and the symbiote both truly dedicated to being heroes, they’re ready to be the protectors that New York has been desperate for. It goes on sale this October.

6) Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Speaking of Venom, the soon-to-be previous host has her own adventures set up, too. After spending some time as Jackpot, then Venom, MJ is officially stepping away from the superhero life to do what she does best: evolve. MJ has been a model, club owner, actress, and top-tier superhero, but now she’s taking on a brand-new role as a movie producer. Of course, things can never be easy, because the Chameleon has his eyes trained on making sure this movie never leaves the ground floor. It’ll take all of MJ’s many skills, and a special gift from Venom, to save the day in her own special way.

This five-issue limited series will give MJ fans what they’ve been begging years for: a return to MJ as a person just trying her best, and interacting heavily with Spider-Man’s extended cast of friends and foes. Written by Ashley Allen (Magik and Colossus, Moonstar) and pencilled by Phil Noto (X-23 (2010), Wonder Man (2026)). MJ is a character who is constantly evolving and going through changes, but this is the natural next step for her character that she’s been needing, bringing her back to basics without forgetting the growth she’s had as a hero. Look for this comic this November.

5) Maximum X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

My personal most anticipated series is none other than the newest addition to Marvel’s X-line of comics. In the aftermath of Avengers: Armageddon, the World’s Mightiest Heroes have fallen. The world has turned against its defenders, and so they disappeared, but that doesn’t mean that the world is any safer. To fill the void left by the legendary team, Storm called together her own new breed of X-Men, made from X-Men mainstays and mutants who have spent more time with the Avengers, aiming to protect the world from all manner of threats. Their first challenge is an all-out invasion from the Negative Zone, but it’s not just Annihilus leading the charge.

This new direction for the X-Men could not be more exciting, and neither could the team bringing it to life. Christopher Yost is a prolific and acclaimed X-Men writer, returning to the team when they need him most, and Tony S. Daniel has already proven his skills with the mutants in Jed MacKay’s ongoing X-Men (2024). For years, the X-Men have felt like they only dealt with mutant threats. They only got involved in the greater Marvel Universe when they were absolutely forced. This comic is going to make them feel like superheroes once again, fighting for everyone, and I could not be more hyped for its release this December.

4) Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Taking a brief break from the world of superheroing, we have to talk about Marvel’s newest installment in an equally iconic IP. Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium brings the intrepid archeologist back to Marvel Comics for the first time in years in an all-new adventure set during his movies. Set directly after Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, this series will see Indie’s greatest foes both past and present team up in an impossible alliance, setting their eyes on a new source of unlimited powers that has fallen into the hands of Indie’s old flame, Marion Ravenwood.

This series is a classic race around the world, where Indiana Jones has to find a weapon of biblical proportions before it sets the entire world on the path to destruction. This comic also hosts a truly stellar cast, including Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman, Godzilla vs Thor) on the script and Aaron Kuder (Planet She-Hulk, Daredevil (2022)) as the acclaimed artist of choice. This is a superstar team working with one of the most iconic names in movies, and they’re sure to give us an adventure worthy of the legacy, starting this December.

3) Vixen (2026)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Moving on to DC’s announcements makes it clear that the Next Level initiative is truly one of the best things to ever happen to the company. The proof is in the pudding with the announcement that the incredible Vixen is getting her first-ever ongoing comic. For a while now, fans have rightly called out DC for its lack of Black-led representation. There’s an old stigma that goes “Black comics don’t sell,” but Vixen is finally ready to prove that wrong and give her starving fans everything they could ever want.

Even better, this comic has the best writer it could possibly ask for. Stephanie Williams is the first Black woman nominated for Best Writer at the Eisner Awards, and she’s already done it twice. Her pitch to DC was twenty pages long, filled to the brim with love for that character and everything she represents, with Williams saying that this comic will be like “Rihanna finally decided to be a superhero.” She’s joined by the acclaimed artist Khary Randolph, best known for his work on Tech Jacket and Excellence. This is one team that will bring unlimited passion to their project, and this comic is sure to be something special.

2) Static (2026)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Vixen isn’t the only Black character fans have been begging for, because after fifteen years, it’s finally time for Static to return with his own ongoing comic. Static has been teasing a return to mainstream DC comics for a while now, with comics like New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident and Static recently joining the cast of New Titans, making fans desperate to headline his own adventures once again. Static has one of the strongest fan bases around, and we’ve all been counting down the days to something like this.

Even better, it has the perfect writer leading the charge. Cody Ziglar proved to be one of the best in the biz with his acclaimed forty-two-issue run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2022), which fundamentally changed the character. Fans have begged DC to put Ziglar on a Static ongoing ever since, and now he’s getting just that chance, joined by Diego Olortegui, best known for his current work on JSA (2024). This team is finally giving a beloved Milestone character the spotlight he deserves, and this comic is sure to be fun, intense, and everything a superhero comic needs to be.

1) Batman: Shadow of the Bat (2026)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is easily the DC comic that has me most hyped, and is something that I need injected into my veins at the earliest possible convenience. The original Shadow of the Bat (1992) run is famous for its psychological, intimate focus on Batman and his extended cast, including his rogues gallery. It solidified a lot of character work that is still foundational to those characters today, and even introduced us to the awesome Victor Zsasz. The new volume promises to carry that torch, tackling Batman’s perspective on Gotham City, his victories, and his failures. Of course, the best part of all is that the legendary, acclaimed team that will bring it to life.

Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez set the comic book world on fire with their endlessly imaginative, impossibly beautiful Absolute Martian Manhunter. The series was so incredible that DC doubled its length, and even offered them the chance to continue, but when DC offered this comic, the duo leapt at the chance to tackle DC’s biggest character in an ongoing like no other. Camp and Rodríguez are at their best with psychological stories that challenge people’s perceptions of reality, and that type of story centered around the Dark Knight is a comic that I could not pay enough money for.

Which SDCC comic are you most excited to get your hands on? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!