My Adventures With Superman Has Unfortunate Update For Show’s Future

My Adventures With Superman is in the thick of its third season, seeing Clark Kent and the gang going through some tough times in attempting to protect both Metropolis and the world. Thanks to the fight against the Cyborg Superman, “The Death of Superman” has made the Man of Steel powerless, as he is thrown into scenarios where his abilities would come in handy. With the DC superhero series taking part in this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, fans might be saddened to learn that one of the biggest things they’ve been waiting to hear has yet to be confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the recent My Adventures With Superman panel at SDCC, showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher confirmed that the Adult Swim series has not been renewed for a season four. While it is possible that a renewal might still arrive before the third season’s end, or quickly following the finale, nothing has been confirmed. Both Wyatt and Clogher reiterated that, thanks to falling under the umbrella of the DC Universe, the decision as to whether Adult Swim’s Man of Steel will return is in James Gunn’s court. With the likes of Batman: The Caped Crusader and Creature Commandos returning for new seasons, fingers crossed that Adult Swim’s Kal-El still has some gas in the tank for the future.

The Adventures Will Continue

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Even if the third season of My Adventures With Superman is the end, a new Adult Swim spin-off focusing on another DC hero is in the works. While the co-creators of the series were still unsure about the fourth season of the main series, they are still working on My Adventures With Green Lantern in the background. While no new updates were shared at San Diego Comic-Con to expand on Jessica Cruz’s upcoming tale that sees her receiving a power ring, Cruz is still set to make her debut. The animated Green Lantern made her first appearance in Clark’s third season, albeit without the ring, and it was confirmed that Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho is bringing the character to life.

Earlier this year, before the arrival of My Adventures With Superman’s recent season, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to interview the animated series’ showrunner. During our talk, Brandon Clogher confirmed that they are hoping for more stories in this fictional universe: “We’re hoping for two more seasons and a movie! When we pitched season three to the studio, we did pitch it with a season four. Hopefully, if we do get a renewal, we are ready for that. There are ideas in the canon to go far beyond that, if we’re so lucky.”

What do you think of this unfortunate update for My Adventures With Superman? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!