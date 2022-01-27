James Gunn Teases New Suicide Squad Spinoff Series, Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn is teasing yet another spinoff series from his DC movie The Suicide Squad, and says the current Peacemaker TV series has a “really good chance” at getting a season 2 renewal. Gunn was doing a podcast interview where he revealed the latest updates on his career moves over at DC and Warner Bros., stating, “We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe. I can’t quite say [what].” When it comes to Peacemaker, Gunn is feeling confident about season 2, saying “There’s a really good chance of that… We’re the biggest show in the world right now.”

Deadline followed up those claims with its own sources, which claim that indeed Gunn came to HBO Max with another idea for a second spinoff series based around one of The Suicide Squad characters. No word on which character it would be, but it’s noted that this second spinoff is in the “embryonic stages with nothing written or greenlit.” Still, it’s reported that HBO Max is “high” on the idea, “based on Gunn’s enthusiasm” for it. HBO Max has no official comment at this time.

“I can’t say anything,” Gunn continued. “It is connected to this universe, and I don’t think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker; it won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

DC fans and industry analysts will already be into speculative guessing about which Suicide Squad could be in consideration for this new series. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn seems like too big a “get” for TV (plus there’s already the HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series for adults, so why the redundancy?). Idris Elba has a long TV resume in addition to movie stardom (The Wire, Luther), but also seems like a big get for this (not to mention being an expensive VFX bill with all of Bloodsport’s weapons-building abilities. Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) and Polka-Dot Man seem like more likely subjects; the latter’s backstory (family of siblings experimented on as would-be superheroes by their S.T.A.R. Labs mom) would be ripe for a twisted superhero family drama series.

Then again, this is James Gunn we’re talking about: Nothing is off the table. From a series about a minor character like Savant (Michael Rooker) or Blackguard (Pete Davidson) who got slaughtered in the beginning, to a show around one of the anamorphic characters like King Shark or Weasel… Gunn would potentially do any of it. Heck, we could even get an earnest series about Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and his many Suicide Squad missions.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max.