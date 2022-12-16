Jason Momoa Reveals Where He Wants His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To Go

✖

Over his illustrious and eclectic career, Jason Momoa has had a number of interesting milestones, from starring in a billion-dollar Aquaman movie to starting his own rock climbing reality show. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Momoa would be among the roster of celebrities to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony expected to take place in the coming years. While details surrounding Momoa's aspect of the proceedings are still under wraps, he did tease where he would love to see his star placed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I don't [know where it will be]," Momoa revealed. "I mean, I'd love to be next to Slash, maybe. That'd be pretty rad... I don't think that's gonna happen. I'm just happy to be the first Hawaiian, I think, in history. The first Kanaka Maoli to be on that."

Momoa will be among an impressive crop of performers and creatives selected to earn stars, including Carrie Fisher, Ewan McGregor, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Jean Smart, and Greg Berlanti.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Walk of Fame Selection Panel chair Ellen K said in a statement. "The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," she said. "The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Momoa can next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

