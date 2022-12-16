Aquaman 2 Star Jason Momoa Confirms Filming Start Date

✖

Aquaman 2 will begin production in July. The filming start on the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's Aquaman was confirmed by star Jason Momoa during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show who not only spoke about when production on the film will begin but also his participation in pitching the sequel's story -- details of which remain a mystery at this time. Without sharing details, Momoa said he loves the story "so much" he even helped write it.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said (via ScreenRant). "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

While the July production start date is new, it isn't too far off from some previous reports. Back in March, Discussing Film indicated that Aquaman 2 would start production in June in the U.K. under the working title "Necrus" and, prior to that, Dolph Lundgren -- who plays Xebel King Nereus, indicated that the plan was to film Aquaman 2 this summer.

Recently, Mera actress Amber Heard has been active on social media sharing training photos as well as other throwback photos from the first Aquaman film, including one in which she reflected about the impact Mera has in inspiring fans.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited to film that. Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Aquaman 2 is currently set to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

