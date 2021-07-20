Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma's The Climb Ordered by HBO Max

✖

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa officially has a new series headed to HBO Max. On Tuesday, it was announced that the streaming service has given a series order to The Climb, a new rock climbing competition series that will be executive produced by Momoa. The series, which hails from Momoa, professional rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation, has received an eight-episode order. A release date or release window hasn't been set yet.

The Climb seeks to represent the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” Momoa said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses,” Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max’s Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, added.

The series will be executive produced by Momoa, Brian Mendoza, and James Mendoza through Momoa's On the Roam production company, as well as Sharma and Jonathan Retseck. Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Matt Shanfield executive produce on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, which also handles all production services.

This news comes just as Momoa is gearing up to film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly-anticipated theatrical sequel to his DC Comics solo film.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

