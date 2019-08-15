Jason Todd Owns Batman’s Team of Heroes By Himself

Event Leviathan is heating up and issue three keeps its foot on the pedal heading into the next chapter. Red Hood is on the run from Batman‘s group of detectives was in hot pursuit until Jason Todd beat them all by himself. Everyone is trying to figure out who Leviathan is and the heroes aren’t in the mood to give The Red Hood the benefit of the doubt in this case.

Batman, Robin, Green Arrow, Plastic Man, Lois Lane, The Question, and Manhunter all give chase and force Jason Todd to jump off of a building. It doesn’t take the vigilante much time to best all of the heroes and give his version of events and an argument that he’s just being used as a pawn in a larger scheme.

The group later meets in Superman’s Fortress of Solitude, checking their bruised pride, and trying to put the pieces of this lingering mystery together. Damian is quick to point out that cornering Jason on top of a roof at night and proceeding to accuse him of some hefty crimes might not have been the best way to go about this one.

Near the end of the issue, Leviathan finds Amanda Waller and thinks he’s about to score a comfortable victory when Superman shows up to offer a helping hand. She thinks she’s figured out the person behind that mask, but it is hard to tell if she is merely bluffing or if her access to so much information has allowed her to crack the case before even Batman and his group could. The villain is very unconvinced for their part as well.

There is a good deal of tension in the air as Event Leviathan continues on. No really striking candidates for the person in the mask have come forward so far. It could be anyone. That fact has already caused some unease among the heroes because any number of secrets could be in play to be revealed to the public. Even the likes of Batman and Superman don’t know exactly who they can trust.

Whatever Leviathan has in store for the world, the status quo has already been reduced to rubble. The public destruction of Kobra, Task Force X, ARGUS, the DEO, and Spyral has left the world without the sort of intelligence networks that used to move beneath the shadows. Now the people behind these acts of aggression are acting as though their grudges are personal. Each mystery tumbles into the next with no clear endgame set up yet. Who is Leviathan? No one knows. This mystery antagonist has one hell of a strategy to shift the focus to whoever they see fit as their real intentions creep forward in the background.