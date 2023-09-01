Joker 2 Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Teases Folie à Duex's Musical Score (Exclusive)

Joaquin Phoenix's clown prince of crime is gearing up for another mad adventure. Following the massive critical and box office success of Joker (2019), Warner Bros. began moving forward with a sequel to what was originally intended to be a standalone story. Director Todd Phillips confirmed that Joker 2 was in development back in June 2022, officially unveiling the title to be Joker: Folie à Deux. The French subtitle translates to "madness for two," leading many to expect Joker's counterpart Harley Quinn to show face in the second installment. That came true later that month when it was announced that Lady Gaga would portray Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

Alongside the blockbuster casting announcement came an unforeseen twist: Joker: Folie à Deux would be a musical. This genre switch is a far cry from Joker (2019), as that film can best be described as a dark, psychological thriller.

Joker 2 Composer Teases Folie à Deux's Score

(Photo: Andreas Rentz / Staff, DC)

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the A Haunting in Venice press junket, Joker: Folie à Deux composer Hildur Guðnadóttir teased what's to come when asked how the sequel's musical nature would impact the score.

"All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music," Guðnadóttir said. "That's all I can give away."

Guðnadóttir's score for Joker (2019) was widely praised by critics and fans alike for its haunting cello sound that permeates through each track. That applause has the hardware to back it up too, as Guðnadóttir's work on Joker went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Score at the 92nd Academy Awards.

This past January, Guðnadóttir confirmed that she had begun work on Folie à Deux's score.

When Will Joker 2 Hit Theaters?

Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped production this past April. Filming on the sequel lasted just under four months, shooting in both Los Angeles and New York throughout the winter months. Arkham Asylum will feature in Joker 2 as well, as it was noted that scenes at Gotham's famous insane institution were shot at the abandoned Essex County Isolation Hospital. The "Joker stairs" will be back as well, as set pictures revealed a return to the West 167th Street stairway.

Beyond Phoenix and Gaga, Joker 2 will feature the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond and will debut Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th, 2024.