Joker 2 Star Thinks Fans "Will Be Surprised" by Musical Elements

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters next fall and since the first suggestions that the film would be a musical, fans of the first film have wondered exactly what that will look like in the sequel which sees Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck/Joker as well as see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn. Now, however, comments from returning star Zazie Beetz is shedding a little light on Joker 2's musical aspect, telling Variety that it's not what fans are expecting.

"I think people will be surprised," Beez, who plays Sophie Dumond, said. "I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being a musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well."

Beetz also spoke about Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — describing her co-star as "super warm and kind."

"She's super warm and kind," Beetz said. "I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she's a very grounded person. She's just Stefani."

What Do We Know About Joker 2?

At this point, little is known about Joker: Folie a Deux. We know that it is set to be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn and much of the film will reportedly take place in Arkham Asylum. The film will also see appearances by Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Margot Robbie previously said of Lady Gaga taking on the role. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Will Other Iconic Batman Villains Appear in Joker 2?

With Joker 2 expected to take place in Arkham Asylum, it might not be too much of a stretch to see other Batman villains appearing in the film, but a set photos earlier this year suggested we could see a specific one: Harvey Dent. Photos from the film's set featured protest signs with various pro-Joker messages and one notable one that also read "Harvey Dent is the Clown". As fans know, Harvey Dent is also the villain Two-Face in the Batman mythos.

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.