DC Fans React to Lady Gaga's Casting in Joker 2
Joker: Folie á Deux has officially found its female lead. Following reports that multi-platinum recording artist and Academy Award-nominated actress Lady Gaga was in talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel, the House of Gucci star confirmed the news on her social media. While Gaga's role is unconfirmed, many are linking her to Mr. J's long time female counterpart, Harley Quinn due to the subtitle's translation. Folie á Deux is French for "madness for two," and references a psychological condition in which two people who are in close proximity will share a common delusion, usually brought on by the more dominant of the two personalities and bleeding into the psyche of the other person.
While neither Harley Quinn or her sane alter ego, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, are teased in 2019's Joker, Arthur Fleck's placement in Arkham Asylum at the end of the film indicates that the two are due to meet eventually. In the comics, Quinzel works as a psychiatrist inside Arkham before the Joker turns her mad.
Check out some of the best reactions to Gaga's likely role below!
Getting Ready
I'm already getting ready for the premiere of joker 2 @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/OhNeGtbG6Y— •♃ Faellzinho 🧚🏻♂️🍃 (@faellofgucci1) August 4, 2022
Screaming
AHHH SCREAMING! pic.twitter.com/VLIeqJmPL1— claudia || misses gaga (@fuckasmile) August 4, 2022
Welcome
Welcome to DC Family— DCVERSO MORREU (@DCverso1) August 4, 2022
Why So Serious
Gaga on the press tour: pic.twitter.com/etYBTnNMIi— michael miyake mugler (@mikpick2) August 4, 2022
Art
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSShttps://t.co/q2iArp9zlB— 𝙁𝙐𝙇𝘾𝙍𝙐𝙈 / (@DinamicaFriki) August 4, 2022
Prediction
Omg you told us in Enigma 👀https://t.co/HdIlVhQmgH— Chris (@MonsterPawPR) August 4, 2022
Shocked
I'm still very shocked, someone help me please pic.twitter.com/U7270MlLbn— Arielle (@ari_joanne) August 4, 2022
Eating
oh Gaga you’re about to EAT THIS ROLE UP pic.twitter.com/gFp7UEPbps— er 🥀 fan account (@erthestar) August 4, 2022
Let's Put a Smile...
GAGAAAAAA OMG pic.twitter.com/Mq0J2JLpk7— James Harness (@JamesHarness) August 4, 2022
The Wait is Over
This is way we been waiting for pic.twitter.com/QtdmalixzU— Dark (@maskdwallflower) August 4, 2022