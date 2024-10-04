DC Fans React to Lady Gaga's Casting in Joker 2

Joker: Folie á Deux has officially found its female lead. Following reports that multi-platinum recording artist and Academy Award-nominated actress Lady Gaga was in talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel, the House of Gucci star confirmed the news on her social media. While Gaga's role is unconfirmed, many are linking her to Mr. J's long time female counterpart, Harley Quinn due to the subtitle's translation. Folie á Deux is French for "madness for two," and references a psychological condition in which two people who are in close proximity will share a common delusion, usually brought on by the more dominant of the two personalities and bleeding into the psyche of the other person.

While neither Harley Quinn or her sane alter ego, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, are teased in 2019's Joker, Arthur Fleck's placement in Arkham Asylum at the end of the film indicates that the two are due to meet eventually. In the comics, Quinzel works as a psychiatrist inside Arkham before the Joker turns her mad.

Check out some of the best reactions to Gaga's likely role below!