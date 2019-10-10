Joker Fan Art Depicts the Evolution of the Clown Prince of Crime

Joker officially landed in theaters this past weekend, showcasing Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime. Phoenix is just the latest in a string of actors to bring DC’s twisted villain to life, beginning with Cesar Romero’s portrayal in the 1960s Batman television series. While Phoenix’s portrayal of the character certainly takes some creative liberties, a new graphic showcases just how far the character has come. A new piece of fanart from Jeff Victor recently went viral, which chronicles the different eras of onscreen Joker in an adorable chibi form. The pieces spans from Romero to Phoenix, and even throws in Mark Hamill’s animated take on the character from Batman: The Animated Series.

To an extent, the fact that Joker has so many different portrayals thus far – and is sure to have more in the years to come – made the project exciting for the film’s creative team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What we’re trying to do with this film is do something entirely different from the comic book movies that have come before. And not because those aren’t cool but just because we want to try something different,” director Todd Phillips explained in an interview earlier this year. “But this won’t be the last Joker movie ever made. Something tells me that in 10 years someone else is going to do something.”

“There have been five iterations of this character already, and they’re all brilliantly unique,” Phillips continued. “This is one more group’s interpretation of a character that can be infinitely interpreted.”

“For me what the attraction to make this film, this character, was that we were going to approach it in our own way, so for me, I didn’t refer to any past iterations of the character,” Phoenix said in a previous interview. “It was just something that felt like it was our creation in some ways and I think that’s what was really important for me and key to it.”

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.