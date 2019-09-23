Joker Movie Tickets Go On Sale, New Poster Released

Warner Bros. and DC are releasing Todd Phillips‘ Joker movie into the wild in just a couple of weeks, with its theatrical debut set for October 4th. After receiving heaps of praise from critics at the Venice Film Festival, and some mixed-to-solid reactions from TIFF, Joker has already become the subject of a massive discourse online, leading to substantial energy for its wide release. Whether they’re excited for the film or just curious to see what all the fuss is about, people are ready to hit theaters when Joker comes out. Fortunately for all of the folks out there to reserve your opening weekend tickets to Joker, the time has finally come.

Joker tickets went on sale Monday morning, allowing movie-goers to ensure they can see Joaquin’s turn as the iconic villain as soon as Thursday, October 3rd. DC’s Joker is currently eyeing an opening weekend haul of more than $80 million, enough to break Venom‘s current October record, so getting tickets out of the way early may actually be a smart play.

Along with the news of tickets being available, DC and Warner Bros. also shared a new poster for the film, which puts Arthur Fleck front and center. You can get your tickets through Fandango by clicking here, and you can check out the new poster below!

The version of the Joker featured in the new film is obviously based loosely on the iconic DC villain, but is largely an original creation from Phillips and Phoenix. During the Joker junket, ComicBook.com spoke with Phoenix about bringing Arthur to life, and he explained that there were multiple times during production that his character went in different directions than he had initially expected.

“I think there are several, but it was such a long time ago that I’m having a hard time remembering,” Phoenix told us. You know, I don’t want to repeat myself and bore you, but a really transformative moment was after the Subway when he’s in the bathroom. That was something that we really hadn’t anticipated. We talked about that scene all throughout rehearsal. When I really kind of struggled to find something that I felt really made sense to kind of illustrate the change from Arthur to Joker. There were things like that every day up until the last scene I shot where we did multiple versions of it.

“It just was the nature of the character. When Todd [Phillips] and I became comfortable with that, it really began to emerge. That was a really unexpected, strange, and unique process for me. But, it was enjoyable.”

Joker hits thaters nationwide on October 4th.