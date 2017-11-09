New ‘Justice League’ Footage Reveals Shazam or Zeus

Fans have been scrutinizing the details of every new piece of Justice League footage that is released online, which has mostly been the same snippets of footage getting more polished, rendered, or re-colored.

However, a new spot for Justice League gives us a more extensive look at two sides of the story: the battle between the Justice League and intergalactic conqueror Steppenwolf, and what is another battle between Steppenwolf’s army and the Amazons of Themyscira.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Amazon battle footage, DC fans spotted a figure on the battlefield that may hint at a major DC character cameo!

Shazam or Zeus?

As you can see above, this moment in the latest Justice Leauge TV spot features a character who seems to generate a massive bolt of lightning to wield against Steppenwolf.

The question is: who is that figure? Is it DC Comics’ Shazam, who is slated to get his own DCEU movie in 2019, or is it the leader of the Greek gods, Zeus?

Several careful pauses reveal that the lightning-hurling figure indeed wears a red outfit, with gold-plated armor pieces and what looks to be a cape, as well; it could easily be the costume of Shazam. However, the company this mystery figure keeps may tell a different story.

In a different scene pictured below, you can see that the lightning-thrower is fighting alongside another figure, who wears a horned helmet and wields a trident. That makes the case for this being a scene of Zeus and his brother, Poseidon, taking up arms against Steppenwolf and the forces of Apokolips that are attempting to invade the Earth, leading the Amazon, human, and Atlantean armies to victory — a legacy their successors in the Justice League will follow.

The Old Gods

The difference between whether we’re looking at Shazam or Zeus depends entirely on what time period this battle sequence takes place in.

If this epic battle takes place in ancient times, it’s more likely the sequence depicts the three major ancient races of Earth (Amazons, Atlanteans, humans) all battling to repel Steppenwolf, and save Earth from being converted into a hellfire furnace like Apokolips. Hence why the three Mother Boxes were left on Earth and why Steppenwolf would eventually return with a vengeance, at a time when “the age of heroes” was thought to be over.

If that’s the case, then it’s understandable that the old gods (aka the Greek gods) stepped in to aid the races of Earth.

Shazam!

However, if the battle sequence is taking place in the present, it would be more likely that the threat of what’s happening to Earth brings out all sorts of new defenders, including Shazam. As for the warrior with the trident fighting beside the lightning man, it could easily be king Aquaman, leading Atlantis into battle in full regal armor.

A final twist relates back the Justice League SDCC trailer, which ended with Alfred talking to a mysterious figure who may help turn the tide of the battle. A lot of fans have been stuck on the debate of whether that figure is Henry Cavill’s Superman or the introduction of Green Lantern, but maybe it’s neither. Maybe this is when Shazam makes his DCEU debut.

It would be totally believable that Batman would know about young Billy Batson’s alter-ego as Shazam as part of his research about the Justice League candidates. If that’s so, it’s understandable that Batman would want to keep a kid out of an intergalactic war — at least until there were no other options. If the League was heading into the final battle outgunned by Steppenwolf, it would make sense for Batman to send for Billy Batson to get into the fight. That would explain the scene with Alfred, while still thwarting fan expectations in a major way.

What do you think: is that Zeus, Shazam, or someone else we’re seeing in this Justice League footage? Let us know @ComicBookNOW!

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.

[Embed id=52193]Justice League (ComicMovie: justice-league-part-one)[/Embed]