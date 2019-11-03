Justice League Cinematographer Shares Support for the Snyder Cut

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner is adding his voice to the chorus calling for Warner Bros. to “Release the Snyder Cut of the FIlm.” Wagner took to Instagram to share and fan art of Ben Affleck’s Batman from the film standing atop a Snyder Cut shield logo modeled after the logo used for the Justice League movie. In his post, Wagner writes, “Sunday’s are for the League and the Snyder cut. Thank you @rameshdesilva2 for this cool piece of art. You guys are doing amazing supporting Zack and the movie we made.” You can take a look at the artwork included in Wagner’s post below.

Fans have been waving the “Release the Snyder Cut” banner since Justice League opened in 2017. The movement hopes to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Zack Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts and did so again after the campaign put a billboard in Times Squad. “This is truly amazing and I am speechless and humbled by the support And love,” Snyder wrote after seeing the billboard during New York Comic Con.

Snyder directed Justice League and has continued to look back on the project, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

The Snyder Cut movement’s latest big wove was to take out a billboard in New York City’s Times Square during New York Comic Con. The act was funded by a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe.

“In San Diego, you helped raise in excess of $26k and a lot was achieved, including the funding of a banner flight; a billboard; a bus wrap; an ad in The Hollywood Reporter; and a Ground Team at the convention,” the campaign page read in announcing its NYCC plans. “We realise that you have given so much, and have decided that in New York we can still achieve great buzz, whilst having a simpler and more streamlined campaign. There will not be multiple levels. We have one clear and financially modest plan.”

While seeing the release of the Snyder Cut has always been the group’s prime motivator, it also donates a portion of its funds to suicide prevention. Following New York Comic Con, the group sent over $100,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

