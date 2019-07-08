Justice League: DC Fan Colors Zack Snyder’s Full Look at Darkseid

Through a series of images on social media, fans are ever-so-gradually getting a look at what Zack Snyder‘s original version of Justice League could have been. Thanks to the work of one creative fan, we have an even better look at what the film’s version of Darkseid might have looked like. Twitter user @TaurooAldebaran recently shared an edit of Snyder’s recent photo of a young Darkseid, which bathes the screenshot in apocalyptic red hues.

It’s hard to deny that the still from the film looks pretty awesome in color, and would’ve added a whole other level to the film’s action-packed events. As Snyder has revealed in the time since the theatrical cut of Justice League (which he stepped away from due to a family tragedy) was released, Darkseid was initially set to play a much larger role in his two-part plan for the film.

“The truth is that the ‘Knightmare Sequence’ in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained – is that a surprise?” Snyder explained during a panel appearance earlier this year. “And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]. And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg – there’s only half of him because of whatever happened – they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce… those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other…”

“Because Lois – and it’s in the Justice League teaser; it wasn’t in the movie apparently… it’s this line where Bruce says, ‘I was right here, and Barry Allen came to me and he said ‘Lois Lane is the key.’” Snyder continued. “And then [Wonder Woman] goes, ‘She is to Superman; every heart has one.’ And he goes, ‘I think it’s something more, something darker.’ And what it means is that the thing that was darker was all about if Lois died, Superman would succumb to the Anti-Life, right? And Superman knew that somehow it was Bruce’s responsibility to protect Lois, he would’ve been mad at him in this movie, and that’s why he says, ‘She was my world, and you took her from me.”

All of this information about Snyder’s intended vision – as well as the stills he’s shared on Vero – have certainly continued to kick up fervor for his cut of the film to somehow be released. While some fans have been incredibly passionate about the “Snyder Cut”, some of those tied to the film have not had the same outlook.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Superman actor Henry Cavill said in a 2018 interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

