Why Superman Is Back in Blue and Red in Justice League Knightmare Scenes Revealed

Much was made of Superman donning his black suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and he does, but not at the moment fans may have expected. By the time Batman's Knightmare occurs, the Man of Steel is back in his traditional red and blue costume. For those with lingering questions about why that is, Zack Snyder spelled the answer out during an interview with CinemaBlend's Reelblend video show. The director tells the hosts that, in his mind, Superman ditches the black for the red and blue again once he succumbs to the controlling power of the anti-life equation and falls into Darkseid's thrall.

Snyder also offered a vague timeline for the fall of Earth in the Knightmare timeline. "The actual full fall of Earth is maybe a year or two later [after Justice League]. And maybe longer, I don't know," he said. "Not 10 years, probably not five years, but somewhere [around a year or two]. They've been on the lamb for a while. Because you can imagine that [it's been] long enough where they've sort taken their eye off the Batcave as a place that they might be."

In a previous interview, Snyder explained the differences between Superman's two looks. "The black suit, you can say that in modern Krypton, when he left, everyone was wearing black suits," Snyder explained. "So it is sort of linked to, in some ways, the old world. I think is a more direct relationship to his family. In a lot of ways, the blue suit, to me, represents his kind of place on Earth. The blue suit is his suit of a hero, the suit of his destiny, whereas the black suit is more personal in a lot of ways, more about his family. One is outward, and one is inward, and I think that those things, the expression of that could be - let's put it this way. It was always my intention with the larger arc of the movies to realize that more completely, but I think you get a sense of it here."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.