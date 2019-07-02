Superman Writer Wants to See the Justice League Snyder Cut Released

While the heroes of DC Comics have previously been the shining example of what can be accomplished with superhero movies, there was a dark period in the live-action adventures of the characters which saw films earning terrible critical reviews. Arguably the darkest chapter in that saga is Justice League, not only due to its financial and critical disappointments, but also the complicated production, which saw director Zack Snyder leave the picture before filming completed due to a family tragedy. Fans have been pleading with Warner Bros. to release the “Snyder Cut” of the film, with iconic Superman and Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Jerry Ordway being one of the latest to voice his support for the film’s release.

“That’s powerful!,” Ordway responded to a fan on Twitter about a re-edited opening Justice League scene. “I sure would like to see a Blu-ray of this cut of the film. What does [Warner Bros.] got to lose? I certainly appreciate the re-creation of Richard Donner’s Superman 2, so why not Zach (sic) Snyder’s Justice League?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Snyder then replied to the writer to thank him for voicing his support of the endeavor. Being a creative himself, it would appear as though Ordway merely hoped that another creative could have their work released, as opposed to claiming that the mythical Snyder Cut would be superior to the theatrically-released film.

Following the success of Christopher Nolan’s more grounded take on Batman, Snyder was tapped to direct Man of Steel, delivering a darker take on Superman, both tonally and visually. This marked Superman’s first on-screen appearance since 2006’s Superman Returns, leading to Man of Steel‘s financial success. Man of Steel officially launched the DC Extended Universe, with the film’s success solidifying Snyder as the defining visionary of the franchise.

Snyder returned to direct 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was immensely successful financially, yet earned abysmal critical reviews. Later that year, Suicide Squad also earned a massive haul at the box office while falling flat with critics. While some audiences loved the tone of the universe Snyder established, others soured on it, leading to rumors that the filmmaker was actually fired from Justice League as opposed to voluntarily leaving. Joss Whedon finished shooting the movie and helmed reshoots, though Snyder retains the sole directing credit on the film.

Countless reports have emerged since Justice League‘s release that supports and refutes the notion of a Snyder Cut of the film, yet with Warner Bros. seemingly distancing themselves from the debacle, it looks doubtful that the unreleased footage will ever see the light of day.

What do you think about Ordway’s comments? Let us know in the comments below!