Zack Snyder Shares Original Look at Superman With ‘Justice League’ Team

In the wake of reports that Henry Cavill is leaving Superman behind, Justice League director Zack Snyder has taken to Vero to share a behind-the-scenes image from the film featuring all of the heroes united together.

In the photo, which seemingly took place at the end of the film after the heroes defeated Steppenwolf, we can see the unitedJustice League standing side by side for what would have been their first time. Another highlight of the photo is seeing how a majority of the heroes were able to adorn practical versions of their costumes while Ray Fisher wore a motion-capture outfit that would later be transformed into the look of Cyborg.

This wasn’t the only reaction to news of the split Snyder shared on Vero, having also shared a storyboard of the first time Superman took flight in Man of Steel while adding the caption underneath, “It’s not an ‘S’.” This is a reference to a scene later in the movie in which Superman tells Lois Lane that the symbol on his chest represents hope as opposed to being a letter from the English alphabet.

Despite no official plans having been announced for another film featuring Superman, DC Extended Universe fans hadn’t been nervous about Cavill parting ways from the franchise, given he always sounded enthusiastic to move forward as the character. Word came earlier this week that there were contract negotiations that were initiated for a cameo in Shazam!, with complications seemingly resulting in a split between Cavill and the studio.

Understandably, these rumors tore the internet apart, with some fans relieved that Cavill was moving on while others were crushed at not getting to see the actor become Superman again. The actor himself, however, took to Instagram late in the day to share a video of himself wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Krypton” while also playing with one of his Superman action figures. It was unclear whether this was meant to confirm or deny the reports, but implied he still enjoys the character.

Ben Affleck’s Batman, on the other hand, is still in flux, as reports have circulated for years that the actor wanted to distance himself from the role, despite no official word emerging about his status with the future of the DCEU.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

