Wonder Woman 1984 Wins Favorite Movie at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

Wonder Woman 1984 swung into the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards and captured the blimp for Favorite Movie. Gal Gadot’s film appeared late in 2020 on HBO Max rather than the bombastic release most anticipated in theaters. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a change of plans. But, the distribution strategy might have actually paid off because so many families were able to watch it at home together. And the result of that film being something that most people with an HBO Max account watched can be seen with this win. Gal Gadot probably won’t be throwing that lasso of truth any time soon with a baby on the way. But, she has to be enjoying the fact that so many young fans loved the movie for what it was. That impression might stick with a lot of them as they mature. Director Patty Jenkins talked about how she was trying to inspire the viewers with this one in some previous comments to Deadline.

“We wanted to talk about something quite a bit more serious than we did with the first film, which is [about] the crisis facing our world,” Jenkins saidd, “How do you use a superhero to inspire and reach the people of tomorrow, the kids of tomorrow, and the younger people of the world to save our world? I mean, if we’re not doing that with our superhero films, what are we doing? But because it was a more serious subject, I wanted it to be a more enjoyable—visually—ride. And so, I loved the idea of the ’80s. It countered the seriousness of our message with something fun and delightful.”

“I never really realized what an impact she had on people across the board, all around the world,” Gadot interjected. “This is the biggest movie and the most ambitious movie I’ve ever got to work on. And once we had the script and the vision, we just made sure that everyone gave a thousand percent for eight months to make sure that we could give the best movie we can to these amazing, amazing fans.”

