Laurence Fishburne’s DC Films Future Is Uncertain

Growing up a comic book fan, actor Laurence Fishburne is living the dream in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. But he also played a pivotal role in DC Films‘ budding franchise though his future there is much more uncertain.

Fishburne recalled his time as Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, revealing that he doesn’t think he’ll be participating in a potential Superman sequel at this point in time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think I’m still on call. I was unfortunately unable to go do some work on what turned out to be the Justice League movie,” Fishburne told Den of Geek. “I don’t know that I need to go back or if they’ll have me back or not, but I was grateful to have been a part of it. I loved working with Zack (Snyder), I think he makes an incredible superhero movie. I’m just excited to be a part of this (the MCU) now.”

The actor was asked if he knows whether Man of Steel 2 is currently in the works, and his answer was less than hopeful.

“I don’t. I don’t. I haven’t heard anything about it,” Fishburne said. “They just fell behind the eight-ball. I really wish they had started 20 years ago. But that’s all right, they’re where they are.”

Fishburne’s character played major roles in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, sharing scenes with both Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent and Amy Adams’ Lois Lane at the Daily Planet. Though Justice League had minor scenes of Lois back to work at the Planet after Superman’s death, it did not feature Perry White in any capacity.

But as Fishburne himself noted, he’s back in the superhero action. And this time there’s a greater chance for him to suit up and fight the baddies himself.

The actor plays Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp, a former colleague of Hank Pym’s who collaborated on Project Goliath, which used the Pym Particles to enlarge people instead of shrinking them.

This is a major tease toward Foster’s comic book identity as Goliath, who is a superhero in his own right and former member of the Avengers. Though the film didn’t explicitly tease that Goliath would one day appear as a superhero, it did allude that there was an involved past, with Foster stating he used to be a partner of Pym’s back in his SHIELD days. Maybe we’ll see that past further explored in a future film.

But for now, don’t expect to see him pop back in the DC Films universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.