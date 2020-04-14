LeBron James and His Family Are Big Fans of the Harley Quinn Cartoon

Harley Quinn just launched its second season to stellar reviews, and the show has already developed a big-time fanbase, while Birds of Prey also brought Margot Robbie‘s Harley to the big screen once more to positive reviews. Evidently Lebron James and the entire James family are big fans of the character, as they’ve been catching up on the show and the recent film during quarantine. The James family recently took to Instagram to show how much daughter Zhuri Nova James loves the character, sharing a photo of her in full Harley Quinn gear, complete with heart stickers and her own baseball bat. The photo features the text “Harley Quinn In The Flesh!!, and you can check out the awesome recreation below (via LebronWire).

The photo was posted with the caption “Harley Quinn 🤘🏾❤️💙”, and we think Harley actresses Kaley Cuoco or Margot Robbie would be impressed with her take on the fan-favorite DC character.

Harley Quinn’s second season is full of what fans loved about season 1, but as ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson touched on in her full review of season 2, the new season also finds ways to improve the formula.

View this post on Instagram Harley Quinn 🤘🏾❤️💙 A post shared by Zhuri Nova James FANPAGE (@zhurinovajamess) on Apr 11, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT

“Of course, one of the standouts of the series is the rapport between Harley and her “crew,” something that remains the beating heart of the Season Two premiere,” Anderson wrote. “Cuoco is somehow even more energetic as Harley, and there’s a sense that she’s legitimately comfortable bringing the character to life. Each of the supporting cast members — from Lake Bell’s Poison Ivy to Jason Alexander’s Sy Borgman — are as great as ever and get their own moments of hilarity within the episode.”

As for season 3, nothing’s been announced yet, but ComicBook.com’s JK Schmidt recently spoke to Harley Quinn writer Justin Halpern about what’s going on with the next season, giving us hope for more Harley adventures.

“We’re in a position now where DC Universe is trying to figure out what it wants to do with the show,” Halpern said. “There’s been rumblings about expanding now that Warner Media has several arms. We’re exploring opportunities for other outlets but nothing’s confirmed.”

New episodes of Harley Quinn hit on Fridays on DC Universe, and Birds of Prey is available on home video now.