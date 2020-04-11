Best Tweets About Harley Quinn’s “Riddle U” Episode

The second season of DC Universe's Harley Quinn is in full swing and this week's episode was full of excitement. Not only did Harley manage to scratch another Gotham villain's name off her list for the second week in a row, but the show also introduced Barbara Gordon, who caught the superhero bug during the episode, which caused her to create her Batgirl alter-ego. The new season has been following Harley as she gets used to the new status quo in Gotham, and fans are eager to see the character enter a romantic relationship with her best friend, Poison Ivy. While the showrunners have teased a romance is coming, the first two episodes of the new season have yet to touch upon their relationship. However, there were still lots of fun moments in "Riddle U," which had Twitter abuzz.

During the episode, it's revealed that Barbara has been stuck living in her dorm room with her dad, Jim Gordon, whose depression has only worsened since Batman disappeared and his wife kicked him out. Times are tough for the Gordons (although, hilarious for us) and Babs is itching to stop the Riddler, who has turned her school into his playground. During the episode, the Riddler captures Harley and Ivy, but Barbara saves them and immediately catches the superhero bug.

The episode ends with Harley and Ivy promising to take the Riddler to Arkham, but instead, hold him hostage. They reminisce about their adventure, hoping Barbara lets go of her Batman obsession and continues her normal life as a student. The show then cuts to Babs in her dorm room, sewing a costume. She officially puts on the Batgirl outfit for the first time and jumps out the window, leaving us to wonder if she'll try to put a stop to Harley's current plans to take over Gotham.

