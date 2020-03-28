Harley Quinn Showrunners Address if DC Universe Show Will Get a Third Season

✖

In a matter of days, the critically-acclaimed Harley Quinn will make its way back to DC Universe. Featuring an ensemble cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale, Alan Tudyk, and more, the second batch of episodes is shaping up to be just as promising as the first season. After all, the team behind the series is unsure of the show's future, so they're going all out for the show's sophomore run. Speaking with ComicBook.com's JK Schmidt, Harley Quinn writer Justin Halpern revealed that while he and the writer's room have a general idea of where they'd like the show to go, they've yet to receive a season order from the higher-ups at WarnerMedia, especially with the launch of HBO Max looming large in the coming weeks.

We're in a position now where DC Universe is trying to figure out what it wants to do with the show," Halpern tells us. "There's been rumblings about expanding now that Warner Media has several arms. We're exploring opportunities for other outlets but nothing's confirmed."

That would seemingly suggest there's at least been some chatter about Harley Quinn potentially jumping ship from DC Universe to HBO Max, a platform where a whole slate of new DC programming, including a live-action Green Lantern series.

"But as part of the, 'Hey, look at us. We're this little show that's doing pretty well,'" the writer adds. "We have sent a one page... Just not even a synopsis but more of a setup for what could be season three. And so, we have thought about it but that's not to say that it could change entirely once we get a writer's room going, if we are lucky enough to get a third season pickup. It's all to be determined."

When the first season dropped last November, ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave it a perfect five-star rating, saying it was a "hilarious and feminist masterpiece."

On a technical side, the series elevates its stellar writing and performances in many ways," Anderson wrote. "The costume designs feel quintessential to each character, but with just enough of a modern and practical edge. There are countless costumes and props that fans will probably want to recreate and cosplay, from Ivy's novelty coffee mugs to a batch of "Suicide Squad" band t-shirts. The art direction and background work is a joy to look at, adding an extra depth to each scene without ever being distracting. The same goes for the series' music, which eloquently captures the upbeat, but earnest energy."

The second season of Harley Quinn debuts on DC Universe April 3rd. The first season is now streaming on the platform.

