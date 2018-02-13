‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Did “Daddy Darhkest” Just Reveal SPOILER’s Endgame?

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow was full of twists, turns, and reveals — and one of them may have implications that could change the Arrowverse forever.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the bulk of the rest of the Legends and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) were dealing with Mallus and Nora Darhk, Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) was dealing with a matter a little closer to her own family — her granddaughter, Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor). After Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) used Snart’s freeze gun to literally ice Kuasa, they brought her back to the Waverider. Against better advise, though, Amaya decided to thaw Kuasa, believing that she could talk to her and help her future granddaughter. In the course of conversation, however, Kuasa revealed details about the future of her family and Zambezi that Amaya had previously avoided — details that now give her insight on the future that could, unfortunately, interfere with time.

While Amaya always knew something happened to Zambezi, she didn’t know exactly how things went down. Kuasa informed her that in 1992, men came to the village and murdered her before burning the village to the ground. Kuasa’s mother took off with Mari, Amaya’s other granddaughter, leaving Kuasa behind. Being left behind subjected Kuasa to a cruel fate, one that led her to use her pain to strike bargains such as the one she has with Damien Darhk. It seems Darhk has promised Kuasa the chance to save Zambezi as well as Amaya’s life.

Knowing her own fate as well as the specifics of her village and her family’s fates puts Amaya in a precarious position. By not going back to Zambezi, she risks altering the timeline though, now that she knows specifically what happens even going back risks the timeline as well. It’s almost set her up for a situation where no matter what she does next — short of going back to Zambezi and letting herself be murdered and her village destroyed — will change history itself. It’s a situation, specifically with knowing that Kuasa is her granddaughter in the first place, that Richardson-Sellers has previously said pushes Amaya into more gray territory.

“I think it puts her in a really interesting situation because for her, it’s always been very black and white, good and bad,” Richardson-Sellers said, “and finally she’s found that her own descendant is evil, quote unquote, so I think she has to change the way that she views a superhero, what it means, and maybe even step into the gray itself, so that she can understand Kuasa more.”

Whatever she ultimately chooses to do, time-wise, one thing is very clear at the end of Amaya’s exchange with Kuasa. When Kuasa stops Nate and looks like she’s about to kill him, Amaya tops her by telling her granddaughter that Nate is integral to helping Amaya save Kuasa and letting Amaya herself go home. How Amaya will manage to pull that off without altering time and history — if it’s even possible — is something fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.