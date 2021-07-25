DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Amy Louise Pemberton Playing Human Gideon as Series Regular in Season 7

✖

During DC's Legends of Tomorrow's presentation as part of this year's Comic-Con@Home, there were some surprising updates. First, it was announced that while Matt Ryan would remain on the series in a new role, the beloved character John Constantine will not be on board the Waverider when the series returns for Season 7. While that news may be difficult for fans, there was a good casting surprise as well. Amy Louise Pemberton, who has been a part of the series from the beginning as the voice of Gideon, the Waverider's AI, will be joining as a series regular for Season 7 as a flesh and blood version of Gideon in the real world.

Details of how Gideon will end up as a real person in Season 7 are unclear, but it won't be the first time fans have seen a living Gideon on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Pemberton played a physical version of the character in the Season 2 episode "Land of the Lost", then reprised the role in Season 3's "Here I Go Again". She's also appeared as a living Gideon in Season 4's "Legends of To-Meow-Meow" and Season 5's "I Am Legends".

Pemberton spoke with the press about the experience of playing Gideon in the Zari-centric "Here I Go Again" during a set visit back in 2018.

"In this one, all the cast are frozen, so I don't get to interact with them," Pemberton said. “The last episode I did was with Arthur and Caity a lot. This one's mostly with Tala [Ashe]. Everyone else is kind of frozen and she’s just observing what’s going on."

"That's what's fun to play: her and Zari have a bit of beef from before because she tried to hack into Gideon’s systems," Pemberton added. "So there's that fun stuff to play — but she knows absolutely everything about everyone. It's a fun thing to play."

