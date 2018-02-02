Details on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Episode

Well, it’s Groundhog Day…again.

Which means it seems like an ideal moment to discuss an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the official synopsis for which was recently released online.

Called the “Groundhog Day episode” by producers, “Here I Go Again” will borrow its format from the Bill Murray comedy of the same name, with a tip of the hat to the Star Trek: The Last Generation episode “Cause and Effect.”

In “Here I Go Again,” Zari (Tala Ashe) will struggle to find her place on the team while being forced to re-live the final moments before the Waverider is destroyed over and over again.

Keeping her company will be Gideon — but not just Gideon the shipboard computer; this will be one of those rare episodes where Amy Pemberton shows up to give physical form to the ship’s AI.

“In this one, all the cast are frozen, so I don’t get to interact with them,” Pemberton said. “The last episode I did was with Arthur and Caity a lot. This one’s mostly with Tala. Everyone else is kind of frozen and she’s just observing what’s going on.”

“I was warned by the writers’ room. ‘You’re going to be in every single scene,’” said Ashe during a Q&A.

“…And every single scene, you’re going to have to do eight different ways!” Executive producer Phil Klemmer ended for her.

“That’s whats fun to play: her and Zari have a bit of beef from before because she tried to hack into Gideon’s systems,” Pemberton added. “So there’s that fun stuff to play — but she knows absolutely everything about everyone. It’s a fun thing to play.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

After the team returns from a mission, Zari (Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari soon begins to suspect that the answer to stop what is happening might lie hidden among her fellow shipmates’ secrets. But in investigating them she starts to understand her place on the team.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Morgan Faust.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW beginning February 12. “Here I Go Again” will debut on February 19.