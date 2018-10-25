TV Ratings: ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Returns to Series Lows on Monday Night

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finally made its return to TV on Monday night, but the ratings were far below what The CW probably had in mind.

The Season 4 premiere of Legends of Tomorrow drew right around one million live viewers in its new time slot, earning a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are down significantly from Season 3, which averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One silver lining for Legends is that this was the first episode to air in a new timeslot. Hopefully, once the season progresses and fans remember that the series has shifted, the numbers will tick back up.

Arrow started the night for The CW with a pretty steady performance following its season premiere last monday. The new episode saw 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

As for Legends of Tomorrow, the new season kicked off with Constantine joining the team as they fight off various mythical creatures running amok through time. Not only did this provide the Legends with another strong ally, but it also further complicated Gary’s already complicated love life.

It’s clear that the guy has some feelings for Constantine, and Gary himself, Adam Tsekhman, isn’t sure where duo’s story will go next.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go between the two of them,” Tsekhman told us. “Clearly, we see at the end of the first episode that they didn’t have sex, sadly for Gary. And you know, actually sadly for Constantine too. Let’s be honest. But you know, I think Gary’s still hopeful that something will happen hopefully? Maybe? Probably not? Who knows?”

The attraction to Constantine is definitely there for Gary. As Tsekhman puts it, Gary is “in love with love,” regardless of what gender or form that may come in, and he’s drawn to a confident person like Constantine.

“Gary is in love with love. He wants the- he’s someone who’s had a tough time in high school and in university with the opposite and/or same sex. And when he finds someone alluring, he sort of latches on but I think typically people don’t like to be latched onto so it’s hard for him. But I think he’s- there’s a lot of like loving, positive energy coming from Gary so it goes to whoever sort of responds to it.

“Even on Legends, he gets a lot of flack from the legends themselves. But Ava defends him. And Ava sort of has his back. And he’s not blind. He sees how smart, beautiful, capable, badass she is. It’s a little bit of like, he’s partially in love with Ava but also partially, she’s like his sister.”

What did you think of the Legends of Tomorrow premiere? Do you think the ratings will get better? Let us know in the comments!