‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Jes Macallan Originally Auditioned to Play ‘Arrow’s Dinah Drake

Ahead of her appearance at the Oz Comic Con in Australia, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Jes Macallan admitted that the role of Ava Sharpe, the ass-kicking and name-taking head of the Time Bureau, was not her original aspiration within the Arrowverse: she wanted (and tried) to be Black Canary.

During an interview with The Iris, Macallan admitted that she did not watch Legends of Tomorrow prior to going out for it, and said that she had wanted to land the Dinah Drake role (which eventually went to Arrow‘s Juliana Harkavy) for some of the same reasons that she would eventually be the perfect Ava.

“I tested for that role and auditioned like crazy and wanted that role desperately, because it’s super physical and she’s kind of super and badass, she has all the fighting skills,” Macallan admitted. “I think that she is a beautiful human being, inside and out. I also love Wentworth Miller. I just think he’s lovely, and he’s such a nice guy. I think he’s gone for good though….He’s such a lovely human and has such a wonderful fan base.”

Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow share casting directors, of course, as well as executive producers in the form of Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim. It is likely that after “auditioning like crazy,” Macallan was asked whether she would be interested over to Legends instead.

It seems likely that the series premiere will focus heavily on the Time Bureau and Ava, since the episode’s title was recently revealed as “The Virgin Gary,” a reference to Ava’s long-suffering assistant and comic-relief foil (played by Adam Tsekhman).

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.