Marie Antoinette Haunts the Legends of Tomorrow in “A Head of Her Time”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “A Head of Her Time,” the February 18 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in which the soul cast out of Hell to haunt the Legends is Marie Antoinette. Facing down with Antoinette? Zari, who is still a shallow social media influencer but who has somehow managed to find herself along for the ride on a Legends mission. We’re sure nothing will go wrong there at all, right? Right?! The episode also sees Sara “called away on business,” which may be the funeral for Oliver Queen. While that might seem strange, since we already saw the funeral this week, remember two things: one, time travel; and two, there was a throwaway line of dialogue in the Arrow finale that the story was a month removed from the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and next week’s episode of The Flash will apparently not reference the events of the finale.

“Sara has always been a character that has a lot of weight on her,” series star Caity Lotz told ComicBook.com recently. “I feel like she’s always carried a pretty heavy load, ever since the ship crashing, but yeah, I don’t think any of this is like old hat to her, or make sense. I think it’s interesting because Sara has to try to actually process this thing, and come to terms with it all….Like you can see it weighing on her and what’s going on with Oliver. That really, really affects Sara.”

In any event, being without Sara is likely part of why Behrad is able to tlak the team into doing something that’s potentially dangerous — and there’s a subplot coming for Constantine and Charlie, too, which should be interesting. That’s a pairing of characters who have not had a ton of time together recently.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. “A Head of Her Time” will debut on February 18.