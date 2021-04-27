DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Meat: The Legends" Photos Released

We're still a few days out from the Season 6 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but The CW has now released photos for "Meat: The Legends", the second episode of the season set to air on Sunday, May 9. At the end of Season 5, while the Legends managed to save the timeline once again by beating the Fates, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) ended up abducted by aliens unbeknownst to the rest of the team. While the season premiere will see the Legends figuring out that Sara is missing and will see Sara attempting to escape herself, "Meat: The Legends" will see Ava (Jes Macallan) and the Legends tracking an alien in the 1950s who might just be connected to San Bernadino going on a feeding frenzy.

From the looks of the photos, tracking the alien will see Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), and Nate (Nick Zano) working in foodservice as well as see Mick (Dominic Purcell) in a police car -- behind the wheel this time, not in handcuffs. According to the episode description, "Meat: The Legends" will also see Sara's continued efforts to save herself, bringing her into contact with Amelia Earhart while Zari and Behrad clash over the Totem. You can check out the synopsis below and then read on for photos.

"WHO’S HUNGRY – With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn’t ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekham, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann also star. Rachel Talalaly directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns on Sunday, May 2 at 8/7c on The CW. "Meat: The Legends" airs on May 9.